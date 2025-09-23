Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Heating up this week before our next chance of rain arrives

Our forecast is starting to dry out across Arizona as high pressure builds in. That will also heat things up in the Valley over the next few days. But by Thursday, winds will get breezy and rain chances will return to the Valley!
PHOENIX — Our forecast is starting to dry out across Arizona as high pressure builds in.

That will also heat things up in the Valley over the next few days.

Temperatures could top 105 degrees or greater by Wednesday and Thursday, putting us within a few degrees of the daily records.

Heat like this in late September will put our risk for heat exhaustion and heat stroke in the moderate to major range, so take it easy if you’re outside. Drink plenty of water and seek shade as much as you can.

Breezes will start to pick up Thursday as our next storm system approaches. That storm will drop temperatures nearly 10 degrees by Friday as breezes continue, and we'll see chances for showers and thunderstorms across Arizona too.

Here in the Valley, storm chances will start Thursday afternoon and evening and continue into the weekend.

Stay with ABC15 for updates as we get closer.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 2.38" (-2.87" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.91" (-1.41" from average)
__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________

