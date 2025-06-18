AM Roundup: ICE officials acknowledge wrongful deportation, DES cuts staff, Sedona camper rescue

Good Wednesday morning!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for June 18; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Extreme Heat Warnings this week across Arizona

Extreme Heat Warnings are still in place today and through the rest of the week.

For your Wednesday, we're looking at a scorching high of 113º across the Valley, plus an Ozone High Pollution Advisory.

Immigration officials are reconsidering the deportation of a Guatemalan woman, who was sent back to her home country with her 18-month-old American child, despite having a stay of removal from the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

The woman, who had been living in the U.S. for 12 years, was detained during a routine check-in with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) last week.

"She was a minor, came across the border all by herself, fleeing harm in Guatemala. She was allowed to seek asylum here in the U.S., but it was denied. She appealed, it was denied," said Hillary Walsh, the family's immigration attorney.

Walsh explained that the woman had become eligible for other forms of relief, particularly after she had her baby and after she had been in the country for a certain amount of time – in this case, more than 10 years.

"During that process, she was lawfully present," Walsh said.

The woman and her American citizen child were deported to Guatemala on Sunday, but by Tuesday, immigration officials acknowledged their mistake.

On Tuesday, the Arizona Department of Economic Security told ABC15 it cut approximately 5% of its workforce due to changes at the federal administration.

ABC15 received multiple emails from employees, saying that layoffs were coming at the agency that helps Arizonans in multiple areas, from child care subsidies to unemployment help and much more. DES said staff were informed on Tuesday, June 17, with their final day being July 4.

The department said the cuts were happening due to the “elimination of federal grants supporting unemployment insurance and the federal government shifting costs to the states.”

It’s not immediately clear how many employees work at DES. The DES website says there are more than 8,000 team members, with a Fiscal Year 2026 budget request document last modified in August of 2024 that shows there are around 8,900 staff that oversee more than 60 different programs and services.

It’s also unclear which divisions would be affected; however, the statement provided by DES said not all of the departments under the agency are impacted.

Ray Leonard, a DES employee for approximately six years, told ABC15 he was notified he’s being laid off. Watch his interview with reporter Elenee Dao in the player below:

A woman has been rescued after she was reported missing for several days while hiking near Sedona.

On Friday, June 13, the Coconino County Sheriff's Office received a report of a missing camper in the area known as the "Edge of the World."

Deputies learned 32-year-old Janell Banda had left her campsite and was believed to have descended into a nearby side canyon but never returned.

Search operations were initiated through the weekend with support from multiple agencies, including the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, ground searchers, search dogs, aerial support from the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, and Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) Air Rescue helicopters.

On Monday, June 16, crews located Banda, who was dehydrated and suffering from minor injuries.

Avondale police said they have submitted charging recommendations to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office involving a driver accused of hitting and killing an 11-year-old boy.

The crash happened back in February near 107th Avenue and Thomas Road. The recommended charges were submitted, police said, following a toxicology report.

In February, police told ABC15 the 11-year-old was on a minibike and trying to cross the street when he was hit. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Many neighbors, like Manny Aguilar, still often think about seeing those flashing lights.

"Every day I pass by, and I look down," said Aguilar. "And it just kind of brings back memories."

In February, police said they suspected the driver was impaired, but the woman was released pending the results of a blood test.

On Tuesday, ABC15 learned a toxicology report had been returned.

