AM Roundup: Grijalva expected to be sworn in, no Colorado River deal reached

PHOENIX — Happy Wednesday! Only a few more days of fall weather before it starts feeling more like winter outside!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Wednesday, November 12; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Big weather changes on the way

It's been a warm start to the week across the Valley, with afternoon highs holding in the mid-80s today, but big changes arrive this weekend as rain chances return and temperatures take a dip.

Representative-elect Adelita Grijalva is expected to be sworn into office on Wednesday, seven weeks after she won a special election.

A representative for the U.S. House announced Tuesday that Speaker Mike Johnson will hold a ceremonial swearing-in for Grijalva at 2 p.m. Arizona time at the United States Capitol.

Johnson refused to swear Grijalva in following her September 23 election, saying it was because the House was not in session — a situation prolonged by the government shutdown.

The Senate passed legislation Monday to reopen the government, bringing the longest shutdown in history closer to an end as a small group of Democrats ratified a deal with Republicans despite searing criticism from within their party.

The 41-day shutdown could last a few more days as members of the House, which has been on recess since mid-September, return to Washington to vote on the legislation. President Donald Trump has signaled support for the bill, saying Monday that “we’re going to be opening up our country very quickly.”

The final Senate vote, 60-40, broke a grueling stalemate that lasted more than six weeks as Democrats demanded that Republicans negotiate with them to extend health care tax credits that expire Jan. 1. The Republicans never did, and five moderate Democrats eventually switched their votes as federal food aid was delayed, airport delays worsened and hundreds of thousands of federal workers continued to go unpaid.

House Speaker Mike Johnson urged lawmakers to start returning to Washington “right now," given shutdown-related travel delays. “We have to do this as quickly as possible," said Johnson, who has kept the House out of session since mid-September, when the House passed a bill to continue government funding.

What's next for air travel and SNAP as government shutdown resolution works through Congress?

As a federally imposed deadline for a Colorado River agreement came and went without a deal, Gov. Katie Hobbs and the Arizona Legislature called for the federal government to intervene.

Hobbs and the Republican and Democratic leaders of the Legislature blamed Colorado and the other Upper Basin states for the impasse.

They sent a joint letter on Tuesday to Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, asking him to ensure Arizona receives its share of Colorado River water and sharply criticizing the Upper Basin states for their refusal to share in water cuts.

The current agreement over how to divide water from the rapidly declining river expires at the end of next year, and the seven states in the Colorado River Basin have been negotiating since 2023 on a new compact.

Why Gov. Katie Hobbs wants Trump administration to broker Colorado River deal

The Scottsdale Waterfront has once again transformed into a dazzling outdoor art gallery for Canal Convergence, celebrating its 14th year with the theme “Showtime.”

The free public event runs through Sunday, Nov. 16, featuring large-scale light installations, live performances, and interactive art pieces from local, national, and international artists.

“Canal Convergence comes in and transforms the space every year into something brand new,” said Jennifer Gill, deputy director of Canal Convergence. “It’s a great community event bringing people together through the love of art and experience.”

Guests can explore 10 immersive light displays, participate in free workshops, enjoy live music, and grab a drink at the beer and wine garden.

Canal Convergence lights up Scottsdale waterfront for 14th year