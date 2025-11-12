MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm on the way! Saturday and Sunday will be ABC15 Weather Action Days

PHOENIX — It's been a warm start to the week in the Valley!

Temperatures are running several degrees above normal with high pressure overhead.

Afternoon highs will continue to top out in the mid 80s Wednesday and Thursday with overnight lows in the mid 50s to low 60s across the Valley.

We'll see some passing clouds at times, but our forecast will stay dry through the middle of the week.

Then, get ready for some big changes starting Friday as our next storm system moves in.

Winds will crank up, temperatures will drop and we'll even see chances for rain in the Valley over the weekend.

Up north, there's even a chance for snow in the high country!

On average, Flagstaff sees its first snowfall around November 11th, so this storm is right on cue.

Right now, the snow level looks to hover between 7,500 and 9,000 feet in elevation, so if we do see snow in Flagstaff it will be just be a few flakes.

Here in the Valley, early model estimates indicate some neighborhoods could see more than half an inch of rain over the weekend as this storm system moves through.

This storm will impact your outdoor plans Saturday afternoon, evening, and Sunday morning, so Saturday and Sunday will be ABC15 Weather Action Days as a reminder to take action to stay safe in the storm.

The cooler air it will bring will drop temperatures dramatically as we head into the weekend.

Valley highs will fall into the low 80s on Friday before plunging into the upper 60s and lower 70s on Saturday and Sunday.

Early morning lows will dip into the upper 40s to low 50s by Monday morning bringing our first fall chill to the Valley.

Next week, another storm system could track through with chances for more rain and even lower snow levels.

So, stay tuned to ABC15 and abc15.com for updates on these storms.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 7.49" (+1.37" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

