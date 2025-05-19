AM Roundup: Greer Fire now 20K acres, Biden cancer diagnosis, boy dies after Chandler pool incident

Happy Monday!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Monday, May 19; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Strong winds and fire danger continue as Arizona heats up

We're in for another round of gusty winds and increased fire danger today as a storm system moves through the region.

In the Valley, look for afternoon gusts around 30 miles per hour, with highs topping out in the mid-90s.

The 'Greer Fire' burning in eastern Arizona is continuing to grow, impacting people in the Eagar and Springerville areas.

As of the last update from forestry officials on Sunday evening, the fire has grown to more than 20,000 acres and is still at 0% containment.

Governor Katie Hobbs traveled to the Greer Fire to receive a tour and briefing from officials. Watch in the player below.

On Saturday, Governor Hobbs announced that she was declaring a state of emergency in response to the Greer Fire.

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management says multiple structures have been destroyed in the fire and the mayors of Springerville and Eagar have declared a State of Emergency.

Chandler police announced on Sunday that a 3-year-old boy who was pulled from a pool this week has died.

Officials say it happened just after 6:45 p.m. near Cooper and Chandler Heights roads last Monday.

When police officers arrived, they found an unconscious boy and began CPR as fire crews arrived.

It is unknown how long the boy was in the pool.

Starting Monday, May 19, police departments across the Valley will be looking for drivers who aren't buckled up, thanks to grants from the Governor's Office of Highway Safety.

The enhanced enforcement campaign, known as "Click It or Ticket," aims to increase seat belt use and reduce traffic fatalities. The grant money helps departments pay for more patrols and overtime.

"They'll be looking for people who are not wearing their seat belts," said Lieutenant Jeff Carrion with the Goodyear Police Traffic Unit.

Goodyear Police Department is one of many Valley departments participating in the campaign, and while Lieutenant Carrion and his officers will be on the lookout for unbuckled drivers, Arizona's laws around seat belt use are more relaxed than other states, as they're considered a secondary violation.

“Which means officers don't specifically pull you over for that; it will be another violation they pull you over for, and they see that violation at the same time," Carrion said.

Valley police departments launch 'Click It or Ticket' campaign to enforce seat belt use

Former President Joe Biden was diagnosed with an “aggressive form” of prostate cancer, according to a statement from his personal office Sunday, and it has spread to his bones.

“Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone,” the statement said.

It continued, “While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management.”

Biden, 82, and his family “are reviewing treatment options with his physicians,” the statement said.

Biden is at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, this weekend according to a source familiar. CNN has inquired about where the former president is being treated.

The news comes days after a spokesperson for Biden said the former president was recently evaluated for a “small nodule” discovered on his prostate.