MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Strong winds and fire danger continue as Arizona heats up

PHOENIX — Another round of gusty winds and elevated fire danger is on tap today as a storm system sweeps across the region.

Wind gusts could reach 40 to 50 mph in areas like St. Johns, Springerville, and Greer, where both a Red Flag Warning and Wind Advisory are in effect.

In the Valley, expect afternoon gusts near 30 mph, with highs climbing into the mid 90s.

By Tuesday, a strong ridge of high pressure takes over, kicking off a steady warm-up through midweek.

Temperatures will soar into the triple digits across the Valley and lower elevations, with highs peaking between 100 and 105 degrees starting Wednesday.

Looking ahead to the holiday weekend, a weak disturbance may brush by to our north.

That could bring breezy conditions, a few passing clouds, and a slight dip in temperatures.

It’ll still be warm, just not quite as hot, with highs settling in the upper 90s to low 100s under mostly sunny skies.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.02" (-1.85" from average)

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

