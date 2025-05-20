AM Roundup: Greer Fire evacuations downgraded, Valley soccer coach scammed, Grand Canyon hiker death

Good Tuesday morning! It's going to be a warm day today and even hotter in the days ahead — plan accordingly!

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Heating up across Arizona this week

High pressure is moving in — and that means temperatures are on the rise. We're climbing back into the upper 90s across Phoenix today under sunny skies, and by Wednesday, we could hit 105º for the first time this year.

A Valley soccer coach had been working and saving his money before scammers wiped him out. He’s sharing his story to warn others about a scam he said sounded so real.

Robby Jacobs, 26, a youth soccer coach, said scammers posing as a bank representative told him his money wasn’t safe, so he needed to take measures to secure it — but it was all a lie. By the time Jacobs learned it was a scam, it was too late.

Jacobs loves coaching soccer. He’s been working with soccer teams for the past three years, doing what he loves, and saving his money.

“It’s very joyful. I love it!" said Jacobs. “It feels good to know that I'm making a difference in some of these kids’ lives, and that's always been my goal.”

But while he was teaching kids the fundamentals of soccer, Jacobs had his own life lesson to learn.

“I obviously have been aware of fraud and scams, but these people sounded so professional. It never crossed my mind that someone could make it look like Wells Fargo was sending a text message,” Jacobs explained.

Despite passing inspections, a Phoenix couple’s house woes are going viral after finding major issues with a remodeled home a day after closing.

Hailey and Alex Aguire were happy to move back to the Valley from the East Coast, and even more elated once they found their new home within just weeks of searching.

“It was exciting because this was home for both of us, so we were really excited to come back,” Hailey said.

But a day before closing, the couple said they received a concerning call.

“We got a call from our Realtor who was like, ‘Hey, they were moving the staging furniture out and found termites,’” Hailey said. “We just decided, you know, they’re getting it handled that day, so we’ll go ahead and trust that it’s handled. We closed, got the keys and the next day, they were back on the wall.”

That was not the end of their trouble; just two days later, pipes in the laundry room burst after they ran the washing machine for the first time.

A 74-year-old man from Washington died last week on a rim-to-rim hike of the Grand Canyon.

The incident happened on Thursday, May 15, according to the National Park Service.

Officials received a call for help about an unresponsive hiker on the North Kaibab Trail around 4:45 p.m. Despite resuscitation efforts, the hiker, 74-year-old Dennis Smith, was pronounced dead.

The National Park Service is warning hikers and visitors to take precautions as temperatures rise in the Grand Canyon. Temperatures in the inner canyon are expected to reach triple digits by the end of this week.

All 'GO' evacuation orders due to the 'Greer Fire' have been downgraded to 'SET' status as containment grows.

The wildfire, which sparked last Tuesday, prompted evacuations for multiple communities in eastern Arizona's Apache County.

As of the last update from forestry officials on Monday evening, the fire has grown to more than 20,000 acres and is at 39% containment.

Due to improved containment, everyone previously under 'GO' evacuation orders have been downgraded to 'SET' status, meaning residents and business owners may begin returning.

