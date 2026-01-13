AM Roundup: Grand Canyon bus crash settlement, lawsuit challenging abortion law

PHOENIX — Happy Tuesday! The days are getting longer, but we have plenty of beautiful weather between now and summer!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Tuesday, January 13; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Ashlee DeMartino - Big warm up on the way this week

A rinse-and-repeat weather pattern will continue today in the Valley, with the only change being that it won’t be as windy.

It will be sunny and dry this afternoon, with a high of 73º. It will be clear and cool tonight, with an overnight low of 47º.

Two people have died after a fire broke out at an apartment in Peoria on Monday night.

Peoria fire officials say they were called to the area near 99th and Olive avenues just before 7:30 p.m. for a report of an apartment fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found an apartment that had heavy fire inside.

Once the fire was brought under control, two people were located inside the apartment. The two, a man and a woman, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to fire officials.

A deadly tour bus crash at the Grand Canyon that killed a 20-year-old woman and injured nearly all 56 passengers on board has resulted in a $6 million settlement, with body camera footage revealing the driver admitted to "blacking out" before the crash.

The August 2023 crash killed Landri Burgart, and eight people were so severely hurt they required air transport from the scene, according to the crash report. Surveillance video shows the tour bus veering off the road near the parking lot, hitting a ditch, rolling over, and smashing into three parked cars.

More than a dozen lawsuits were filed against the bus company American Transportation Systems and tour operator Comedy on Deck, claiming both companies were negligent. Both have now agreed to pay the $6 million total to dismiss all cases and avoid trial, according to court records.

Grand Canyon tour bus crash leads to $6 million settlement after safety violations

A Maricopa County Superior Court judge is considering a case that could strike down several Arizona abortion regulations following a legal challenge that argues the current laws violate the state's constitutional right to abortion access.

The case, which concluded closing arguments Monday, centers on three sets of laws that require a 24-hour waiting period with two separate provider visits, laws banning abortion based on the patient’s reasoning behind the procedure, and a ban on telemedicine for medication abortions.

Final arguments made in lawsuit challenging multiple Arizona laws regulating abortion procedures

For 12-year-old Peoria dancer Lily Santisi, cancer put her dance routines on pause but not her dreams.

After months of treatment for bone cancer forced her to step away from the studio, Lily was given a holiday surprise she never imagined. Through Make-A-Wish Arizona, she traveled to New York City and became a Rockette for a day.

The lifelong fan, who watched the Rockettes every Thanksgiving, went backstage at Radio City Music Hall for a private lesson, learning the precision and balance behind their famous kicks before watching the Christmas Spectacular from the audience.

It was a full-circle moment for a dancer who missed two seasons with her team but never lost her love for the art.

Peoria dancer battling cancer takes dream trip to learn from Rockettes