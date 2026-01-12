Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WATCH: Peoria dancer battling cancer takes dream trip to learn from Rockettes

The trip was made possible through Make-A-Wish Arizona
Posted

PEORIA, AZ — For 12-year-old Peoria dancer Lily Santisi, cancer put her dance routines on pause but not her dreams.

After months of treatment for bone cancer forced her to step away from the studio, Lily was given a holiday surprise she never imagined. Through Make-A-Wish Arizona, she traveled to New York City and became a Rockette for a day.

The lifelong fan, who watched the Rockettes every Thanksgiving, went backstage at Radio City Music Hall for a private lesson, learning the precision and balance behind their famous kicks before watching the Christmas Spectacular from the audience.

It was a full-circle moment for a dancer who missed two seasons with her team but never lost her love for the art.

ABC15's Cameron Polom talked with Lily about what it meant to take the trip of a lifetime and dance again, as she continues to chase her dreams for the future. Watch the full story in the video player above.

