AM Roundup: Government shutdown is over, PHX officer charged after on-duty crash

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Storm on the way! ABC15 Weather Action Days this weekend

Another warm day ahead for the Valley with a mix of sun and clouds, and highs in the mid-80s. Expect similar weather tomorrow before rain and cooler temperatures move in this weekend!

President Donald Trump on Wednesday night signed a spending bill that reopens the federal government after the longest shutdown in its history.

The bill passed the Senate on Monday with a final vote of 60-40, after eight moderate Democrats sought a bipartisan compromise with Republicans. It passed the House Wednesday by a vote of 222-209.

President Trump presented the shutdown as an effort by Democrats to force taxpayers to pay for services for illegal immigrants, and said they were responsible for the delays to SNAP payments and widespread flight disruption it caused.

"Today we're sending a clear message that we'll never give in to extortion," President Trump said during the signing on Wednesday night.

The U.S. House passed the spending bill earlier on Wednesday after returning from more than seven weeks of absence during the shutdown. Six Democrats voted to pass the bill, while two Republicans voted against it.

Three young men are now taking legal action against the Peoria Unified School District related to allegations of sexualized hazing in the Liberty High School wrestling program.

Their notice of claim was filed this month. It's a precursor to a lawsuit.

The claim alleges members of Liberty's wrestling team "were subjected to sexual hazing, sexual harassment, and attempted and/or actual sexual assault by fellow members of the team."

Two former wrestlers are asking for an $8 million settlement. The other is asking for $4 million.

A Phoenix police officer has been charged with aggravated assault and endangerment following a crash investigation.

On Wednesday, the Phoenix Police Department announced the charges against one of its officers for a crash in March near the Interstate 17 and Buckeye Road freeway access.

Investigators determined the on-duty officer was speeding at more than 50 miles per hour over the posted limit.

Following an investigation, Phoenix PD says it submitted the report to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for criminal charges.

Waymo is now rolling out rides on Phoenix area freeways, according to an update from the autonomous vehicle rideshare company.

The company has reportedly been testing freeway drives for more than a year with employees, and the option is now becoming available to Waymo users.

According to a message from Waymo, the company is "gradually rolling out access to more riders," so not everyone will have access to freeway routes right away.

For those who do not yet have access to the routes, "you can join an interest list from the app. Once you join the list, we'll let you know when you have access," Waymo says.

