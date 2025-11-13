MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm on the way! ABC15 Weather Action Days this weekend

PHOENIX — It's been a warm week in the Valley!

Temperatures are running several degrees above normal with high pressure overhead.

Afternoon highs will continue to top out in the mid 80s again today with overnight lows in the mid 50s to low 60s across the Valley.

We'll see some passing clouds at times, but our forecast will stay dry through Thursday.

Then, get ready for some big changes starting Friday as our next storm system moves in.

Winds will crank up, temperatures will drop and we'll even see chances for rain in the Valley over the weekend.

Early model estimates show the potential of a quarter to three-quarters of an inch of rain in some Valley neighborhoods this weekend.

All that rain could impact outdoor activities across the Valley, so Saturday and Sunday will be ABC15 Weather Action Days as a reminder to take action to stay safe in the storm.

Up north, the snow level looks to hover between 8,000 and 9,000 feet in elevation, so if we do see snow in Flagstaff it will be just be a few flakes mixed in with the rain.

Winds will pick up a bit, too. Peak gusts will approach 25 mph in the Valley and 35 mph in the high country this weekend. Of course, we could see stronger wind gusts associated with any thunderstorms that move through.

The cooler air with this storm system will drop temperatures dramatically as we head into the weekend.

Valley highs will fall into the low 80s on Friday, upper 70s Saturday, and upper 60s to low 70s by Sunday.

Another storm system could move in on Tuesday and Wednesday with even colder air across Arizona.

Early morning lows in the Valley could dip into the upper 40s to low 50s by Wednesday morning.

That second storm could bring much lower snow levels, too. So, stay tuned to ABC15 and abc15.com for updates as we get closer.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 7.49" (+1.35" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

