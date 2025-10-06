AM Roundup: Gov. Hobbs visits Globe after floods, NorthPark development concerns, warm week ahead

Good Monday morning, Arizona!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Oct. 6; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Big warm-up returns this week

After a beautiful fall weekend, temperatures are on the rise again! Expect a sunny Monday across the Valley with highs in the mid-90s and overnight lows in the 60s. It gets even hotter tomorrow, with highs climbing into the upper 90s.

Communities near Pyramid Peak in north Phoenix are raising their voices against a 6,000-acre project that is happening south of a major tech company’s new facility.

The development is slated to be at the northern edge of the Stetson Valley neighborhood.

“NorthPark, as it’s currently proposed, would overwhelm our community. We’re really concerned that the rezoning doesn’t reflect responsible growth,” said Amanda McGowan, the Stetson Valley Owners Association board president.

This past summer, the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, or TSMC, threw in their hat with Pulte Group to build a massive mixed-use development known as NorthPark.

The project would be located directly south of TSMC’s facility and would presumably be open to its employees.

“When we moved in, the zoning was for 6,000 homes,” said Don Diehn, the Stetson Valley Owners Association board vice president.

One week after historic flooding devastated homes and businesses in the Globe–Miami area, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs toured Gila County to see the damage firsthand and pledge state support for recovery efforts.

She started her day at Gila County’s Disaster Assistance Center, meeting with those helping coordinate relief.

“It looks like there’s been an outpouring of support…and we’re here to support as much as we can,” Hobbs said.

Globe Mayor Al Gameros joined the governor on the tour, taking her downtown, showing the damage, but also how the community is coming together in the wake of the floods.

“It gives you this visual of the damage, and how long it’s going to take to really recover from this, and why it’s important to get the assistance here as quickly as possible,” Hobbs said.

Governor Hobbs has already declared a state of emergency, freeing up $200,000 for rescue and recovery. Her office is also seeking federal assistance.

Katie Hobbs set to visit Globe after flooding disaster

A small family-owned business got a big blow in last weekend’s powerful storm. After thousands of dollars in damage, the food truck Tacos Sahuayo in Phoenix is now open again.

When heavy rain and wind slammed the food truck, located at 29th Street and McDowell Road, its entire outdoor setup was destroyed.

"The wind came out of nowhere. It lifted up the tent, it flung it in the air like nothing, like the Wizard of Oz,” Alan Sanchez, owner, said.

With no insurance for that tent, tables, and chairs, Sanchez says it is a total loss.

"We're a small business, and we've been impacted a lot by the economy. And replacing a tent, it's going to cost like $5,000-$6,000, you know,” he said.

Family owned taco truck back in business after shutting down due to storm damage

A woman wanted in connection with a 2009 daycare fire that killed 49 children in Hermosillo, Mexico, has been deported from Arizona to face criminal charges.

Sandra Lucia Tellez-Nieves, 51, was removed from the U.S. and returned to Mexico on October 2.

She is accused of negligent injury and homicide related to the fire at the ABC Daycare Center, where she was a co-owner at the time of the fire.

The fire broke out on June 5, 2009, and nearly 150 children were trapped inside. Forty-nine children, all between five months and five years old, died. Around 100 more were injured, according to authorities.