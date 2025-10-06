MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Big warm-up returns this week

PHOENIX — After a beautiful fall weekend, get ready for a warm-up this week!

The storm system that helped keep us cool is moving away, meaning our temperatures will start climbing over the next few days.

By the middle of the week, we’ll briefly be back in the triple digits.

Then, things get a little more interesting toward the weekend.

Moisture from what’s left of Hurricane Priscilla could move into the Desert Southwest, boosting rain chances for Arizona starting Thursday.

It’s still too early to know exactly where and how much rain we’ll get, but chances are growing for some showers in Arizona late this week and into the weekend along with cooler temperatures.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.23" (-1.23" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

