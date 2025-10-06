Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Big warm-up returns this week

It will be a cool to start off Monday morning with valley lows in the 60s and even upper 50s. By the afternoon, we will warm up into the mid-90s. By midweek, we will return to the triple digits, but a complex setup will occur for the late weekend and next weekend.
PHOENIX — After a beautiful fall weekend, get ready for a warm-up this week!

The storm system that helped keep us cool is moving away, meaning our temperatures will start climbing over the next few days.

By the middle of the week, we’ll briefly be back in the triple digits.

Then, things get a little more interesting toward the weekend.

Moisture from what’s left of Hurricane Priscilla could move into the Desert Southwest, boosting rain chances for Arizona starting Thursday.

It’s still too early to know exactly where and how much rain we’ll get, but chances are growing for some showers in Arizona late this week and into the weekend along with cooler temperatures.

Stay with ABC15 for updates as we get closer.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.23" (-1.23" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.
