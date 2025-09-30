AM Roundup: Globe flooding victims, teen brings gun to Avondale school, heat deaths down

PHOENIX — Happy Tuesday! It's the last day of monsoon season, which also means we're making our way further into fall, so cooler air is just around the corner!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Tuesday, September 30; here's what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Ashlee DeMartino - Big warm-up coming this week

Today marks the last day of our 2025 monsoon season. We are going to wrap up the season with above-average rainfall. Phoenix saw 2.76" of rain for the season, with a normal average of 2.43", going down as the 47th wettest on record.

Temperatures are slowly warming up this week. With a few clouds this afternoon, expect a high of 96º in Phoenix with an overnight low of 75º.

Officials confirmed a third person has died as a result of devastating flash flooding in Globe Friday night.

At a press conference on Monday afternoon, it was also announced that a fourth person is still missing after the floods.

Community members are coming together to clean up the devastated Gila County community.

Two of the three flood victims have been identified as Heather Johnson and David Acevedo.

A 14-year-old boy is facing charges after being found with a gun at an Avondale school.

On Monday, Avondale police say they arrested the student for misconduct involving weapons after he was found with a handgun at Canyon Breeze Elementary.

The school serves students up to the 8th grade.

Police say there were no reported threats involving the gun, and no injuries were caused by the weapon.

Maricopa County Public Health shows that heat deaths have been lower this year than in 2024, according to preliminary numbers.

According to data from officials, as of the week ending on Sept. 20, 2025, there were 156 confirmed heat-related deaths. That number is down from 265 during the same period in 2024.

There are 370 deaths under investigation, which is also down from 652 deaths at this time last year, health officials say.

A final report from 2024 shows that 608 people died from heat-related issues in Maricopa County, which was lower than the number of deaths in 2023, which was recorded to be 645.

The City of Glendale hosted an event Monday morning to dedicate a park and basketball court to Al McCoy, honoring the beloved Phoenix Suns icon.

City officials say the park is near 50th and Barbara avenues, in the area of 51st and Olive avenues.

McCoy, who died at the age of 91 in 2024, retired at the end of the 2022-2023 season after 51 years broadcasting for the Suns.

Glendale says McCoy called the West Valley city home for five decades.

