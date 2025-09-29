Glendale dedicates park, basketball court to beloved Phoenix Suns icon Al McCoy

GLENDALE, AZ — The City of Glendale hosted an event Monday morning to dedicate a park and basketball court to Al McCoy, honoring the beloved Phoenix Suns icon.

City officials say the park is near 50th and Barbara avenues, in the area of 51st and Olive avenues.

McCoy, who died at the age of 91 in 2024, retired at the end of the 2022-2023 season after 51 years broadcasting for the Suns.

Glendale says McCoy called the West Valley city home for five decades.

ABC15 spoke to McCoy's family and Suns legend Eddie Johnson about what this dedication would mean to the hometown hero. Hear what they had to say in the player above.