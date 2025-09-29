14-year-old boy found with gun at Avondale's Canyon Breeze Elementary school

AVONDALE, AZ — A 14-year-old boy is facing charges after being found with a gun at an Avondale school.

On Monday, Avondale police say they arrested the student for misconduct involving weapons after he was found with a handgun at Canyon Breeze Elementary.

The school serves students up to the 8th grade.

Police say there were no reported threats involving the gun, and no injuries were caused by the weapon.

School staff secured the gun before Avondale police arrived at the campus.

No other details have been provided.

ABC15 obtained the following message from the school that was sent to parents and guardians regarding the incident.

Dear Parent/Guardian,

The safety of our students and staff is always our highest priority. I am writing to inform you that earlier today, a student was found to be in possession of a gun on school grounds.

Our administration promptly contacted the Avondale Police Department, and both their investigation and our school's disciplinary process are underway. We will continue to cooperate with law enforcement throughout this process.

Our school's safety procedures enabled us to respond swiftly and effectively, allowing the school day to continue as normal with minimal disruption.

We understand that news of this nature can be concerning. If you or your child would like additional support, please reach out to an administrator or school counselor.

Thank you for your continued trust in us. We remain committed to providing a safe, supportive, and caring learning environment for every student.

If you ever have concerns or information related to school safety, please contact the front office at (623) 772-2610.

Sincerely,

Lori Pizzo

Principal

Canyon Breeze Elementary School