Maricopa County preliminary data shows lower heat-related deaths in 2025 than in 2024

PHOENIX — Maricopa County Public Health shows that heat deaths have been lower this year than in 2024, according to preliminary numbers.

According to data from officials, as of the week ending on Sept. 20, 2025, there were 156 confirmed heat-related deaths. That number is down from 265 during the same period in 2024.

There are 370 deaths under investigation, which is also down from 652 deaths at this time last year, health officials say.

See the current heat dashboard data online here.

A final report from 2024 shows that 608 people died from heat-related issues in Maricopa County, which was lower than the number of deaths in 2023, which was recorded to be 645.

A final report of 2025 heat statistics will be released in spring 2026, once pending investigations are completed and full data is compiled.

Officials believe the number of confirmed and under-investigation deaths is lower than last year due to improved heat-relief efforts throughout the Valley.

“There are multiple factors behind the data, but we know the hard work and coordinated efforts of our HRN partners have contributed to saving lives,” said Dr. Nick Staab, Chief Medical Officer for Maricopa County Department of Public Health (MCDPH), in a press release.

Those efforts include heat-relief sites, initiatives addressing substance abuse, rideshare rides to heat-relief sites, water and electrolyte distribution, and volunteer aid.

The ABC15 Investigators have been looking into the county’s heat deaths, finding that the number of heat deaths may be even higher than officially reported.