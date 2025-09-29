AM Roundup: Globe flash flood recovery, Mercury in the Finals, SpaceX launch seen in AZ

PHOENIX — Happy Monday! After all the rain we had this weekend, we're a lot cooler, and it feels a little bit like fall in Arizona!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Monday, September 29; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Ashlee DeMartino - Drying out and warming up this week

Expect drier and warmer weather for the start of the week! A few clouds and light winds on this Monday with an expected high of 93º in Phoenix. Overnight, partly cloudy with a low of 74º.

Alyssa Thomas scored 23 points, DeWanna Bonner made two key 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and the Phoenix Mercury overcame a 13-point deficit in the final period to beat the short-handed Minnesota Lynx 86-81 in Game 4 on Sunday night and advance to the WNBA Finals for the first time since 2021.

Phoenix will face the Indiana-Las Vegas winner in the championship series. Indiana forced a Game 5 earlier Sunday with a 90-83 home victory.

The Mercury won the final three games of the best-of-five semifinal series. The top-seeded Lynx were playing without Cheryl Reeve, who was suspended for Game 4 because of her behavior and comments toward officials in Game 3. Minnesota also was without All-Star guard Napheesa Collier, who suffered an ankle injury near the end of the Game 3 loss.

The Mercury trailed 68-55 heading into the fourth quarter but pulled to 70-69 on Sami Whitcomb’s 3-pointer with 4:46 left. Bonner’s 3-pointer pushed them ahead 72-70 and she hit another 3 with 2:03 left for a 77-73 lead.

Phoenix Mercury are heading to the WNBA Finals!

Two people have died and one is missing following severe flash flooding in Globe Friday night, according to Globe officials. Search and rescue teams are continuing efforts to locate additional missing individuals, according to Gila County emergency officials.

The flooding, which began late Friday, caused widespread damage and shut down portions of US 60 overnight and into Saturday morning. Water swept through the downtown area, submerging streets and sending vehicles and propane tanks floating through the city. Videos sent to ABC15 show fast-moving water rushing down Broad Street and other parts of the city.

Between 100 and 150 personnel from agencies across the state are actively involved in search and rescue operations. Crews from Maricopa, Pima, and Tonto Rim Search and Rescue, along with the Arizona State Land Department, are on the ground assisting with recovery and response.

Damage assessment, cleanup continues across Gila County after deadly flash flooding

One person is hurt after a shooting involving police officers in north Phoenix on Sunday.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near 35th Avenue and Bell Road for a man who was threatening to shoot himself.

Police say they negotiated with the man for at least an hour, trying to get him to seek mental health treatment.

It's not yet clear what led to officers shooting the man.

No officers were hurt in the incident, according to police.

Man dies after being shot by police officers in north Phoenix

Did you see it?

SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket just after 7 p.m. last night, and many of you sent us photos and videos of the rocket as it crossed the Arizona skies!

Click the link above to check out all the photos we received of the rocket going over Arizona.