MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Drying out and warming up this week

PHOENIX — As this storm system moves out, we are drying out and will experience a steady climb in temperatures into the week as high pressure builds back in. With high pressure in place, we look to remain dry across the state this week.

Monday is shaping up to be pleasant with afternoon highs in the lower 90s. A few clouds will roll in late in the day, bringing us partly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the mid-70s.

As high pressure builds in midweek, it will send our temperatures once again briefly into the upper 90s starting Wednesday and staying that way through next weekend.

Another area of low pressure will pass to our north, bringing breezy to gusty winds to our state by the end of the week.

With just two days left in the 2025 Monsoon Season, we are going to wrap up the season with above-average rainfall. The last couple of days of rain sent out totals here in Phoenix to 2.76" of rain for the season, with a normal average of 2.43".

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.23" (-1.09" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.38" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

