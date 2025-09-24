ASU receives national recognition for its work in sustainability

TEMPE, AZ — Big things are happening at Arizona State University’s College of Global Futures.

The school was recently recognized for its sustainability efforts, standing out as one of the most innovative colleges shaping a greener future.

The recognition highlights the school's commitment to environmental progress, measurable results and a holistic planetary transformation.

“We are so proud to be part of this mission to be contributing to the principles of sustainability and innovation that area so important to building a thriving planet, a health planet," said Miki Kittison, Dean of the College of Global Futures.

Monday, ASU announced the Rob Walton Foundation gifted the school $115 million to establish the School of Conservation Futures within the College of Global Futures.

The new school will focus on reshaping learning and workforce development for conservation science.