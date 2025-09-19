WATCH: Doctors warn of hidden health risks tied to extreme weather

Doctors at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health say extreme weather isn’t just damaging property, it’s quietly harming our health.

They point to risks like asthma, heart problems, and even PTSD linked to disasters. And many heat-related deaths happen before conditions reach “extreme” thresholds.

Experts say building resilient communities, from planting trees to improving healthcare access, is key to protecting vulnerable populations.

ABC15’s Justin Hobbs explains what doctors say needs to be done to build climate-resilient communities. Watch the full story in the player above.