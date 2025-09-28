Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
One person hurt after shooting involving Phoenix police near 35th Avenue and Bell Road

Police say no officers were hurt in the incident
PHOENIX — One person is hurt after a shooting involving police officers in north Phoenix Sunday.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near 35th Avenue and Bell Road for a man who was threatening to shoot himself.

Police say they negotiated with the man for at least an hour, trying to get him to seek mental health treatment.

It's not yet clear what led to officers shooting the man.

No officers were hurt in the incident, according to police.

The man was reportedly taken to the hospital; his condition is not known.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 and ABC15.com for updates.

