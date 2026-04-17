AM Roundup: Gallego denies misconduct allegations, AZ groups call for affordability measures

PHOENIX — We made it! It's Friday! May the work day go fast, and you enjoy your weekend!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Friday, April 17; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Winds picking up across Arizona as a storm passes by

Winds pick up again today across Arizona, including the Valley.

Afternoon breezes move in under clear skies, with highs in the mid-80s.

The heat returns this weekend with highs back in the 90s.

A woman is preparing to come forward with attorneys alleging sexual misconduct by Arizona Sen. Ruben Gallego, according to claims made by Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna on national television Thursday.

Gallego’s office flatly denied the allegations, calling them “right-wing conspiracy theories.”

Luna, speaking on CBS News’ “The Takeout,” said a woman is preparing to come forward with attorneys regarding an incident with Gallego that was “sexual in nature.”

Luna also alleged two instances of campaign finance violations, but did not provide evidence for either claim.

The FBI recently received and is now analyzing potentially critical DNA recovered from the Tucson, Arizona, home of Nancy Guthrie, sources familiar with the investigation told ABC News.

Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, was abducted from her home early on Feb. 1.

A private Florida lab that works with the Pima County Sheriff's Department sent the sample to the FBI in recent weeks, the sources said. The FBI is now using new technology to conduct advanced analysis on the DNA sample to see if it can lead to Nancy Guthrie's kidnapper, according to the sources.

The sample itself is not new, but has been part of the investigation since it was collected in February, one of the sources said.

Nancy Guthrie abduction: FBI analyzing DNA recovered from her home, sources say

A coalition of Arizona community groups rallied at the state Capitol on Thursday to push lawmakers for solutions to high costs for housing, food and health care.

Members of Fuerte Art Collective; Opportunity Arizona; Our Voice, Our Vote Arizona; and Arizona Center for Empowerment criticized policies they say prioritize corporations and billionaires over everyday people.

“It’s time for lawmakers to stop protecting billionaires and start investing in Arizona families,” Eileen Halladay of Opportunity Arizona said.

Halladay said she’s working to rebuild after she drained her savings during a serious illness while laid off.

“I am very fed up,” she said. “I'm fed up with a system where people like me, who work, who pay taxes, who do everything we're told to do, are left struggling.”

'Very fed up': Groups tell lawmakers to do more about high costs

The Suns, along with Charlotte, Orlando and Golden State, will be in win-or-go-home matchups Friday as the play-in tournament comes to a close and sees two teams grab the last two available spots on the playoff bracket.

The Phoenix Suns host the Golden State Warriors at Mortgage Matchup Center on Friday. The winner will go on to face the defending champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder, on Friday on ABC15.

This season's play-in tournament marks Phoenix's first time in the event. The other three remaining teams have all been there at least once before.

Golden State is in for the fourth time, Charlotte for the third time and Orlando for a second time. (Philadelphia and Portland, who have already advanced, were in the play-in for a second time in their histories.)

Golden State is 2-3 in play-in games. Orlando is 1-1, Charlotte is 1-2 and Phoenix is 0-1.