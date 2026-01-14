AM Roundup: Former AG Brnovich dies, couple killed in senior facility fire identified, warm weather continues

Good Wednesday morning, Arizona!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Wednesday, January 14; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Ashlee DeMartino - Warm, dry and sunny

Temperatures are running several degrees above normal for this time of year. The Valley’s weather remains dry and sunny this week.

On this Wednesday, expect a high of 78º in Phoenix, and tonight will be clear and cool with an overnight low of 53º.

Former Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has died at the age of 59, according to a statement from his family.

A representative made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon, writing:

"It is with profound sorrow that the Brnovich family announces the passing of Mark Brnovich. Best known as Arizona’s 26th Attorney General, a state and federal prosecutor, and champion of justice, he will forever be remembered and cherished by us as a beloved father, husband, son, and brother. We are heartbroken with this loss and are deeply moved by the outpouring of love and support from so many wonderful people across the state and country.

A cause of death has not yet been announced.

Former Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich dies at age 59

By four years old, Trent Carson understood that not everyone has a place to call home, and he couldn’t stand the idea of anyone going hungry.

Instead of toys, the Christmas Eve baby began asking for grocery gift cards, turning birthdays and holiday celebrations into opportunities to personally hand out sack meals to people on the streets.

Trent, who is now 14, has grown that childhood instinct into a nonprofit called Trent Cares, focused on feeding the homeless and inspiring other young people to help.

ABC15's Cameron Polom spent the day with Trent and his mom as they distributed sandwiches, sharing how a kid with a big heart turned compassion into a community-wide movement.

Watch the full video in the player below.

Trent Cares: Teen turns lifelong passion into nonprofit to help kids help others

Two people have died after a fire broke out at a senior living apartment community in Peoria on Monday night.

Peoria fire officials say they were called to the area near 99th and Olive avenues just before 7:30 p.m. for a report of an apartment fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found an apartment building, identified as the Olive Ridge Senior Living community, that had heavy fire inside.

Once the fire was brought under control, two people were located inside. The two, a man and a woman, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to fire officials.

Peoria police identified the victims Tuesday as 82-year-old Gene Kaluza and 79-year-old Joanne Kaluza.

ABC15 was told the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but items like oxygen tanks were found in the unit.

Man and woman dead after fire at senior living community

The first major trial over sexual assaults by Uber drivers is scheduled to begin today in Arizona. A federal judge has rejected Uber’s request to delay the case involving passenger Jaylynn Dean.

More than 3,000 women have sued Uber, claiming the company failed to properly vet drivers. Uber says 99.9% of trips in 2021 and 2022 ended without any safety reports.

Still, given the number of rides Uber handles annually, the company reported 2,717 incidents of sexual assault or misconduct between 2021 and 2022. Uber says that represents about one out of every 700,000 trips.

The lawsuits accuse the company of inadequate background checks and failing to train drivers on sexual harassment prevention.

The trial is the first of six test cases that could affect thousands of similar claims. The outcome could influence whether Uber settles with victims.