Trent Cares: Teen turns lifelong passion into nonprofit to help kids help others

By four years old, Trent Carson understood that not everyone has a place to call home, and he couldn’t stand the idea of anyone going hungry.

Instead of toys, the Christmas Eve baby began asking for grocery gift cards, turning birthdays and holiday celebrations into opportunities to personally hand out sack meals to people on the streets.

Trent, who is now 14, has grown that childhood instinct into a nonprofit called Trent Cares, focused on feeding the homeless and inspiring other young people to help.

ABC15's Cameron Polom spent the day with Trent and his mom as they distributed sandwiches, sharing how a kid with a big heart turned compassion into a community-wide movement.

Watch the full video in the player above.