AM Roundup: Flirting with 90º, Valley school closures, Gilbert cancer survivor asking for help

Happy Monday! We're in for a warm week ahead with temperatures nearing 90º!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Feb. 24, 2025; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Pushing for the upper 80s this week

High pressure continues to dominate, keeping our weather sunny, dry and gradually warming over the next few days.

Expect highs today in the upper 80s - nearly 15º above normal for late February!

On Monday, Feb 24, the Cave Creek Unified School District governing board is holding a special meeting to discuss closing Lone Mountain Elementary School.

On Feb 11, the board met to discuss closing both Desert Sun Academy and Lone Mountain but there weren't enough votes to close down Lone Mountain. Now, they're going back to possibly do this again on Monday.

Reporter Adam Mintzer has the latest on this story on ABC15 Mornings.

Pope Francis remained in critical condition Sunday and blood tests show early kidney failure but he remains alert and “well-oriented,” and attended Mass, the Vatican said, as the 88-year-old pontiff battles pneumonia and a complex lung infection.

In a late update, the Vatican said Francis hadn’t had any more respiratory crises since Saturday night but was still receiving high flows of supplemental oxygen.

Paula Gillette-West is searching for answers after her custom wheelchair was taken from her driveway in Gilbert on Saturday.

A neighbor's surveillance video shows two people taking her $9,000 custom chair right where she left it. The video then shows a red pick-up truck driving away.

Gilbert police confirmed they are investigating. Anyone with information can contact them on their non-emergency line at 480-503-6500.

Caught on camera: Gilbert cancer survivor's wheelchair taken from her driveway

Looking to treat yourself while saving some money? Here are some of the best deals and freebies around the Valley this week, Feb. 24 - March 2.



Mesquite Fresh Street Mex: Feb. 24 is National Tortilla Chip Day, and you can get free tortilla chips across all 10 Valley locations with the purchase of any menu item, be it a drink, entrée, or side.

Blue Wasabi Sushi & Martini Bar in Gilbert is celebrating its 21st anniversary! On Monday, Feb. 24th, guests will receive 21% off their bill (excluding happy hour items)!


