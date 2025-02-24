MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Near record heat this week!

PHOENIX — High pressure remains in control, keeping our forecast sunny, dry, and gradually warming over the next few days.

Phoenix is set to reach the upper 80s today and stay there through Friday, about 15 degrees above normal for this time of year and near record territory!

However, a weak disturbance to our north will push into the Rockies by midweek, potentially weakening the high and keeping temperatures just shy of the 90s in the Valley.

Statewide, temperatures will run 10-15 degrees above average through midweek, with plenty of sunshine across Arizona.

By the weekend, another disturbance will move through, bringing a cooldown and dropping highs into the 70s and 80s.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.03" (-1.56" from average)

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

