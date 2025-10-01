AM Roundup: Federal government shuts down, AZ Ice Arcadia sustains major storm damage

PHOENIX — Happy Wednesday! We're heating up the rest of the week, but a cooldown is coming for the weekend.

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Wednesday, October 1; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Ashlee DeMartino - Big warm-up across Arizona

There will be plenty of sunshine this Wednesday as our warm-up continues. Today we expect a high of 97º with an overnight low of 74º.

There is no rain in sight this week, but our winds will pick up Friday as our afternoon highs warm to the triple digits.

The federal government has shut down after lawmakers in Washington could not reach a deal to keep the government funded.

A GOP-led and House-approved continuing resolution would have kept the government open at the same funding levels for several weeks as negotiations continued, but it only received 55 votes in the Senate when it needed 60 to pass.

Democrats have pressed to include healthcare provisions in any agreement, citing the expiration of Affordable Care Act subsidies.

Thousands of federal workers could be furloughed or even laid off during a shutdown.

Two children are alive after one of them, a 13-year-old, reportedly drove drunk and crashed on an Arizona highway.

At around 1 a.m. Tuesday, Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers received a call for a wrong-way driver on eastbound Interstate 40 near Flagstaff.

Officials say a deputy observed a vehicle traveling the wrong way but then self-corrected. The driver then took off, going over 100 miles per hour, per DPS.

A short time later, the vehicle went onto a guardrail and then rolled several times before landing in a tree.

DPS says the impact was so severe that the steering wheel broke off while the vehicle was rolling.

Arizona's limited ice rink options became even more scarce after weekend monsoon storms caused nearly $1 million in damage to AZ Ice Arcadia, leaving multiple hockey teams scrambling to find alternative ice time.

Jim Curley, general manager for AZ Ice Arcadia, estimates it will cost just under $1 million to fully recover from what Saturday's monsoon storm accomplished in just a few moments.

The storm destroyed all the facility's lights, which are vital for any sport on ice. Wind ripped off a portion of the roof and damaged one of the air conditioning units, causing an electrical fire. He added a satellite dish that was on their building next door ended up on their roof.

Demolition began Tuesday for the reflective, suspended ceiling that needs to be replaced. Water has collected in that ceiling area, dripping down and creating bumps on the ice surface.

The 2026 People’s Open is gearing up for the par-tee as construction is currently underway for a significant redesign of the 16th Hole at TPC Scottsdale!

“For years, the 16th hole has set the standard for excitement in the golf world, now with this new structure, the 16th hole will also set the standard for what a premium fan experience is, not just in golf, but in sports,” said Jason Eisenberg, 2026 Tournament Chairman, read a news release sent to ABC15. “We’ve opened up the sightlines, raised the ceilings, modernized the interior, and added the brand-new Pin Hi Club to take the 16th hole hospitality experience to another level.”

The revamped venue will feature expanded bays, higher ceilings, frameless glass railings for unobstructed views, and a reusable design that reduces construction and waste.

