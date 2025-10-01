MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Big warm-up across Arizona

PHOENIX — High pressure is building in and bringing a big warm-up to Arizona this week!

Valley temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 90s through Thursday, and we may even hit 100 degrees in Phoenix by Friday.

Overnight lows will drop into the low to mid-70s across the Valley each night.

Our Valley forecast will stay sunny and dry, but we are tracking a couple of weak storm systems over the weekend and early next week that may bring a few isolated showers to parts of the high country.

Spotty showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible across northern Arizona on Saturday and again next Monday and Tuesday.

The first storm system, passing to our north on Friday and Saturday, will also pick up winds across our state.

Gusts could hit 25 mph in the Valley and 35 mph across the high country by the end of the week.

Those winds will usher in some cooler air, dropping temperatures 8 to 12 degrees across Arizona.

Here in the Valley, that will put daytime highs back in the low 90s over the weekend.

_________________________________________

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.23" (-1.12" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

