13-year-old accused of driving stolen vehicle while drunk and crashing it near Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Two children are alive after one of them, a 13-year-old, reportedly drove drunk and crashed on an Arizona highway.

At around 1 a.m. Tuesday, Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers received a call for a wrong-way driver on eastbound Interstate 40 near Flagstaff.

Officials say a deputy observed a vehicle traveling the wrong way but then self-corrected. The driver then took off going over 100 miles per hour, per DPS.

A short time later, the vehicle went onto a guardrail and then rolled several times before landing in a tree.

DPS says the impact was so severe that the steering wheel broke off while the vehicle was rolling.

The driver, a 13-year-old, and an 11-year-old passenger received non-life-threatening injuries.

Both children were taken to a hospital for evaluation.

DPS says a blood-alcohol analysis of the 13-year-old showed a 0.183 BAC.

The vehicle was reported as stolen and fled from Flagstaff police officers prior to it being spotted by deputies.

Potential charges against the children have not been announced.

No other details have been provided.