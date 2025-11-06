AM Roundup: FAA to impose flight reduction, Kyler Murray placed on IR

PHOENIX — Happy Thursday! We've almost made it to the weekend!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Thursday, November 6; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Ashlee DeMartino - Lots of sunshine!

Expect plenty of sunshine this Thursday in the Valley! A slight drop in temperatures for today and tomorrow, with highs expected in the mid-80s.

Overnights will be chilly with lows in the mid-50s. We'll warm up for the weekend and could tie some daily high records by Sunday.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday that it would reduce air traffic by 10% across 40 “high-volume” markets beginning Friday morning to maintain safety during the ongoing government shutdown.

The reduction stands to impact thousands of flights nationwide because the FAA directs more than 44,000 flights daily, including commercial passenger flights, cargo planes, and private aircraft.

Late Wednesday, ABC News obtained the list of airports that will see fewer flights, and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is included on the list.

Air traffic controllers have been working unpaid since the shutdown began Oct. 1. With some calling out of work, staffing shortages during some shifts have led to flight delays at a number of U.S. airports.

Phoenix Sky Harbor included in list of airports to see less flights amid FAA reduction

Michelle Unger is a self-employed author in Gilbert. She and her husband are both independent contractors and both have pre-existing conditions; the Affordable Care Act was their family’s lifeline.

When open enrollment started this month, Unger says the numbers were shocking.

“I was sitting out in my office, and I feel like my chest caved in. I was like, 'Oh my god, this is insane,'” Unger said.

Her family’s monthly premium jumped overnight, from about $2,100 a month — to $4,170 a month.

ABC15 is talking to those impacted by healthcare cost changes and a local health insurance broker who is providing tips for Arizonans looking for the best deal on insurance.

ABC15 Listens: Arizonans feeling financial strain of rising healthcare premiums

The family of a Valley football coach who died after allegedly being given the wrong medication at a Gilbert behavioral health facility has filed a lawsuit against the company and nurses involved in his care.

Kyle Slade, 40, checked into Copper Springs East in Gilbert in September for treatment of depression. According to a lawsuit filed in Maricopa County Superior Court, a temporary nurse at the facility mistakenly gave Slade 90 milligrams of methadone instead of his prescribed antidepressant.

"I took him in there to not hurt himself. And yet, it did just the opposite,” Kyle’s mom, Kristi, said.

The complaint alleges that instead of immediately sending Slade to the emergency room for treatment, he was sent back to his room and only taken to the hospital hours after receiving the fatal dose. Slade died, leaving behind his wife, Morgan, and four children.

"They took from us the most precious gift, and we can't get that back," Morgan Slade, Kyle's wife, told ABC15.

Family of Valley football coach sues behavioral health facility after given wrong medication

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is going on injured reserve because of a nagging foot injury that's caused him to miss the past three games.

Coach Jonathan Gannon made the announcement Wednesday, one day after he confirmed that veteran backup Jacoby Brissett would make his fourth straight start against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

“Kyler's going to go on IR,” Gannon said. “We feel like that's the best thing for him and for us. He's not fully healthy, ready to go yet, so that makes the most sense.”

Brissett has played well over the past three games — throwing for 860 yards, six touchdowns and one interception — raising the question of whether Murray would start even if he was healthy.