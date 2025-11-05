Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray heads to injured reserve because of lingering foot injury

TEMPE, AZ — Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is going on injured reserve because of a nagging foot injury that's caused him to miss the past three games.

Coach Jonathan Gannon made the announcement Wednesday, one day after he confirmed that veteran backup Jacoby Brissett would make his fourth straight start against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

“Kyler's going to go on IR,” Gannon said. “We feel like that's the best thing for him and for us. He's not fully healthy, ready to go yet, so that makes the most sense.”

Brissett has played well over the past three games — throwing for 860 yards, six touchdowns and one interception — raising the question if Murray would start even if he was healthy.

The 28-year-old Murray is in the middle of a $230.5 million, five-year contract, but the team's passing offense ranked just 30th in the league through the five games he played before getting hurt against the Tennessee Titans on Oct. 5.

Gannon said that a foot injury is particularly tough for Murray because of the quarterback's skill set, which is highlighted by his ability to scramble and run. Murray will miss at least four games, but could return this season.

“Injuries are different for everybody,” Gannon said. “What position they play, how old they are, what we're asking them to do. For him, it prevents him from being fully healthy to go play.”

The Cardinals (3-5) snapped a five-game losing streak on Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys. Brissett completed 21 of 31 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns in the victory.

