ABC15 Listens: Arizonans feeling financial strain of rising healthcare premiums

GILBERT, AZ — Michelle Unger is a self-employed author in Gilbert. She and her husband are both independent contractors and both have pre-existing conditions; the Affordable Care Act was their family’s lifeline.

When open enrollment started this month, Unger says the numbers were shocking.

“I was sitting out in my office, and I feel like my chest caved in. I was like oh my god this is insane,” Unger said.

Her family’s monthly premium jumped overnight, from about $2,100 a month to $4,170 a month.

