Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

ABC15 Listens: Arizonans feeling financial strain of rising healthcare premiums

Health insurance expert gives tips on how to save money and find the best plan for you
Michelle Unger is a self-employed author in Gilbert. She and her husband are seeing their family of five's Affordable Care Act plan jump from $2,100 to $4,100 a month next year. She says they will have to sell their house and buy a less expensive one to afford health insurance in 2026.
ABC15 Listens: Arizonans feeling financial strain of rising healthcare premiums
Posted

GILBERT, AZ — Michelle Unger is a self-employed author in Gilbert. She and her husband are both independent contractors and both have pre-existing conditions; the Affordable Care Act was their family’s lifeline.

When open enrollment started this month, Unger says the numbers were shocking.

“I was sitting out in my office, and I feel like my chest caved in. I was like oh my god this is insane,” Unger said.

Her family’s monthly premium jumped overnight, from about $2,100 a month to $4,170 a month.

ABC15 is talking to those impacted by healthcare cost changes and a local health insurance broker who is providing tips for Arizonans looking for the best deal on insurance. Watch the full report in the link above and an extended interview below.

Health insurance broker Jim Hepfinger explains his clients are seeing premiums spike

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

We're here to listen