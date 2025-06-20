AM Roundup: Extreme heat, 'Pastor Bill' murder suspect planned more killings, riverbed shootings

Good Friday morning!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Friday, June 20; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Dangerous heat continues Friday

The Valley is facing one final day of extreme heat with highs soaring to 110º before relief arrives this weekend. It'll stay breezy too, with gusts reaching up to 30mph today and tomorrow.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety recovered 29 stolen vehicles along with cash and various weapons thanks to "Operation Escalading Switch."

Members of the Arizona Vehicle Theft Task Force and other agencies worked together to execute search warrants targeting a large vehicle theft ring throughout the Valley on Tuesday.

DPS says the investigation revealed the theft ring stole high-end vehicles, altered vehicle identification numbers, and listed them on the car-sharing platform Turo within one week of the car being stolen.

DPS says the recovered vehicles are valued at nearly $2.5 million.

About a week after Easter in April, 'Pastor Bill' Schonemann was found killed in his New River home.

In a jailhouse interview with ABC15, the suspect in the case confessed to the killing and said he planned to murder more than a dozen priests and pastors across several states.

'Pastor Bill' Schonemann was a beloved New River pastor who led the New River Bible Chapel congregation for decades.

The 76-year-old was found killed on April 28, about a week after Easter, in his home.

A man was shot while lying in bed after a bullet pierced through the wall of his home near the Salt River bed, where illegal shooting activities have continued despite community concerns.

Juan, who works at a farm operated by Brandon Shelton, was hit in the arm by a stray bullet in April while resting in his bedroom.

"This right here is where the bullet hole went in the other night. And Juan's bed is just on the other side of this," said Shelton.

The incident marks an escalation of a dangerous situation that has plagued West Valley residents for months, with people driving 4x4 vehicles into the Salt/Gila River bed areas to shoot firearms.

In-person betting at the FanDuel Sportsbook at PHX Arena will end in July, according to the Phoenix Suns organization.

A representative of the team sent the following statement to ABC15:

The Phoenix Suns and FanDuel have agreed to close the FanDuel Sportsbook in PHX Arena on July 24. FanDuel will remain a valuable partner of the Phoenix Suns, and we will transform the space into a new fan-friendly experience. More information will be announced in the coming months.

PHX Arena, formerly Footprint Center, debuted the FanDuel Sportsbook several years ago with 40 HD TVs, a 35-foot video wall, more than 25 self-service kiosks, and several betting windows.

With the closure of FanDuel Sportbook, the space will become a new fan experience, but no further details or dates have been announced.