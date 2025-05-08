AM Roundup: 'Emily's Law', Glendale PD looking for persons of interest in deadly shooting, papal conclave

Good Thursday morning!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for May 8, 2025; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Air quality concerns this week, then heating up into Mother's Day weekend

High pressure is building in, sending our temperatures climbing...and at the same time, our air quality is taking a hit.

We've got an Ozone High Pollution Advisory in effect today, with lots of sunshine and highs reaching the mid 90s.

The founder of “On a Sunday Afternoon,” also known as OASA, said there will be community events again, with even more measures in place after a mass shooting outside a Glendale restaurant Sunday.

Police are working to piece together what led up to a fight and shooting that killed three people and left another five injured in the parking lot of El Camaron Gigante outside a Cinco de Mayo OASA event.

OASA founder Bobby Luera called the shooting “absolutely devastating."

Glendale police said people were taken out of the event for fighting.

“The past two events, we had a couple [of] fights, just things that we didn’t normally see. But we also didn’t see that many people at any of the other events as well,” Luera said.

With the growth came the need for more safety measures, Luera said.

He mentioned that Sunday’s event had around a dozen security guards on site, checking people who came in and that firearms were not allowed.

Police are asking the public's help to identify multiple persons of interest who may have "vital" information in connection to last weekend's shooting at a Glendale restaurant that left three dead and five others injured.

Glendale police say the shooting occurred during a concert and car show at El Camaron Gigante near 59th and Glendale avenues around 7:45 p.m.

A fight reportedly broke out between at least two groups of people inside the venue, and multiple people were escorted outside, where shots were then fired in the parking lot.

Police say there were multiple shooters involved, and the suspects are still outstanding.

On Wednesday, Glendale police released images of three individuals who they say are persons of interest, who may have "vital" information in connection with the shooting. The individuals are not considered suspects, according to Glendale police.

Arizona lawmakers have unanimously passed a bill named for 14-year-old Emily Pike that would create an alert system for missing Indigenous people.

House Bill 2281, known as “Emily’s Law,” would direct the Arizona Department of Safety to establish a “turquoise alert”system for members of federally recognized tribes, including children and teens.

“I really do believe that it'll make a big difference in Indian Country,” Emily’s uncle, Allred Pike Jr., told ABC15.

The bill passed the House 57-0 on Wednesday and has been sent to Gov. Katie Hobbs. The measure originally passed the House in February but needed a final approval because it was amended in the Senate to include minors under the age of 18.

Steff Dosela, Emily Pike’s mother, told ABC15 in a text message that she was happy and thankful the bill had passed.

For the second time since the papal conclave began, black smoke rose from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel, signaling that no candidate has yet secured the votes needed to become the next pope.

To be elected, a candidate must receive a two-thirds majority—at least 89 votes from the 133 cardinal electors. The cardinals are expected to vote up to two more times on Thursday. The continued appearance of black smoke suggests no consensus has been reached as they work to select a successor to Pope Francis, who died in April.

