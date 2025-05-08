MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Air quality concerns this week, then heating up into Mother's Day weekend

PHOENIX — High pressure is building in, and it's cranking up the heat across the Valley!

Temperatures will climb into the mid 90s today, then soar into the triple digits starting Friday. By the weekend, we’re looking at highs near 105–106°, running nearly 15° above normal.

At the same time, air quality is taking a hit. With light winds and sunny skies, ozone pollution is on the rise. An Ozone High Pollution Advisory is in effect today, and an Ozone High Pollution Watch is already in place for Friday, which may be upgraded.

Ozone pollution can trigger chest pain, coughing, throat irritation, and breathing difficulties, especially for kids, older adults, and those with respiratory conditions like asthma, bronchitis, or COPD. Try to limit outdoor activity in the afternoon when ozone levels peak.

To help reduce pollution, consider carpooling, using public transit, or working from home. And if possible, wait until after dark to refuel gas-powered vehicles and avoid long drive-thru lines.

Breezier conditions return this weekend, which should help clear out some of the pollution. However, that’s also when the heat peaks.

With temperatures nearing 106°, there’s a moderate to major risk for heat-related illness, so stay hydrated, limit outdoor time, and don’t forget to check on pets and never leave kids or animals in the car.

Mother’s Day will be the hottest day of the week, but relief is on the horizon.

A passing storm system will bring cooler, breezy conditions next week, with Valley highs falling to near 100 Monday, low 90s Tuesday, and upper 80s by Wednesday.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.02" (-1.80" from average)

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

