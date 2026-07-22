AM Roundup: Election results, viral Tempe police video, Peoria school board president speaks

PHOENIX — Happy Wednesday! Rain chances start to drop today, and extreme heat will build in the coming days.

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Wednesday, July 22; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Storm chances dying down

Storm chances will die down a bit for the rest of the week as high pressure expands over the Southwest and sends temperatures soaring.

An Extreme Heat Warning has been issued for the Valley Thursday through Monday, as temperatures climb above 110 degrees. Some spots may even approach 115 by Saturday!

Arizona held its primary election on Tuesday, and some elections were able to be called on Tuesday night.

Andy Biggs has won the GOP nomination for Arizona governor, the AP projects.

The AP has also projected GOP nominations for Alex Kolodin for Secretary of State, Jay Feely for CD1, and Mark Lamb for CD5.

On the Democratic side, the AP projects Elizabeth Lee will win the CD5 nomination, and Terry Leyba Ruiz for Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction.

Andy Biggs wins GOP nomination for Arizona governor

A woman was arrested outside a Tempe bar early Sunday after police said she interfered with officers breaking up a fight, but video of the incident is raising questions — and the Maricopa County Attorney's Office has already declined to prosecute, citing no reasonable likelihood of conviction.

Video recorded outside CASA on Mill Avenue in Tempe shows a woman approaching officers from the Tempe Police Department's bike squad while officers are breaking up a fight. In the video, the woman is yelling before an officer pushes her and eventually takes her to the ground on top of one of the bikes.

According to court documents, on July 19, 2026, at approximately 1:45 a.m., the 21-year-old woman was placed under arrest for interference with a police investigation, aggravated assault on a police officer, and resisting arrest.

Court documents say three Tempe Police bike squad officers were attempting to arrest two suspects involved in an active physical altercation when the woman began interfering by standing behind the officers and attempting to pull one of the suspects away who was being actively detained. At that time, according to court documents, an officer shoved the woman back and away from the officers and told her numerous times to step back.

Tempe arrest video raises questions after county attorney declines charges against woman

As the investigation continues into two former Centennial High educators, the Peoria Unified School governing board president spoke out against the backlash that the district has faced.

For about a year now, Peoria Police have been investigating two former educators from Centennial High School. The two former educators, Angela Burlaka and Haley Beck, are accused of sexual misconduct with the same student. The two are no longer with the district.

However, since the investigation began, fallout has happened with the West Valley school district, and it’s drawn nationwide attention, as the sibling of Beck is a famous TikTok personality.

On Tuesday, board president Jeff Tobey spoke with the media, addressing the allegations and the handling of the investigation.

“There’s a lot of reach that I can have from the dais and voicing my thoughts as a representative of Peoria Unified from the dais,” he continued. “At this point in time, I think it’s important to reach more individuals that are in the community. This is a widespread issue, an issue of great concern, and I want to be able to share what I can about it.”

Peoria board president speaks about backlash against district amid investigation

A Glendale teenager is turning a family tragedy into a mission that could save lives.

Fourteen-year-old Kenna Wasson, a student at BASIS Peoria, recently launched Candles in the Dark, a youth-led nonprofit focused on infant safe sleep education and SIDS prevention.

The cause is deeply personal — Kenna's mother lost two children to SIDS, inspiring Kenna to make sure other families have access to information that could help prevent similar heartbreak.

Now, Kenna and a team of local teenagers have partnered with Phoenix Children's hospital to launch The Safe Sleep Initiative, providing free infant sleep sacks and safe sleep education to families throughout the Valley.

Glendale teen turns family tragedy into action to help save infants