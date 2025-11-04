AM Roundup: Election Day in AZ, new lawsuit filed against City of Phoenix and police

PHOENIX — It's Tuesday — happy Election Day! Make sure to get your vote in and have your voice heard!

From Meteorologist Ashlee DeMartino - Above normal temperatures stick around all week

We aren’t done with the 90-degree temperatures quite yet! With mostly sunny skies this afternoon, expect a high of 90º in Phoenix.

A very dry and warm weather pattern sets up for the rest of the week. Keeping afternoon temperatures a few degrees above normal. Overnights are cool with lows in the 50s and 60s.

Nearly two dozen Maricopa County school districts are asking voters for bond and/or overrides this coming November election, some of which will be crucial for certain districts.

A bond typically goes towards buildings and infrastructure, like a new school or renovations, as well as buses and more. Money from overrides usually goes toward staffing, salaries, as well as extra activities and electives for students, such as music and art.

For some districts like Deer Valley Unified and Higley Unified, this November election is especially important since their overrides didn’t pass last year and they had to cut from their budget. If it doesn’t pass again, they’ll have to continue cutting millions.

Voters should have mailed ballots back by Oct. 28, but you can still drop them off in secure ballot drop boxes or voting locations, or vote a replacement ballot in person.

Learn more about the November election and check your voting status here.

Many Maricopa County school districts asking voters for bonds, overrides

After ABC15 exposed how a top Prescott-area firefighter falsely accused a man of a serious crime, his department announced it wouldn’t take any action because the incident happened “off-duty” and in his “personal capacity.”

But there was something the Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority didn’t announce.

The department spent public tax dollars to hire a public relations firm to handle “crisis management”, records show.

CAFMA agreed to a $2,500 monthly contract with the PR agency, according to a copy obtained by ABC15.

Despite the agreement, the department has not produced any additional public statements, and Fire Chief John Feddema refused to answer specific questions about his deputy chief, Dustin Parra, at a recent public meeting.

Arizona fire officials spent public money for ‘crisis’ PR help after ABC15 investigation

A lawsuit has been filed against the City of Phoenix and police officers accused of breaking a 16-year-old’s wrist and encouraging child abuse during a 2024 call at a Phoenix home.

ABC15 first broke this story in February and was the first outlet to share new video of the incident in August when attorneys for Nino submitted a Notice of Claim, a precursor to a lawsuit. Last week, attorneys formally filed that lawsuit.

Body camera footage given to ABC15 by the teen's lawyer shows officers encouraging the teen's father to drag the teen.

“You drag him. You hit him. He is a child. He only has rights from the government; he has no rights from you,” the officer is heard saying.

Back in 1975, while their husbands were glued to Monday Night Football, a half-dozen “housewives” decided they’d start a little game of their own: Poker.

What began as a casual card night quickly evolved into a lifelong bond that’s lasted 50 years.

Today, the self-proclaimed “Poker Girls” — all from different backgrounds — are celebrating half a century of friendship, laughter, and a few good bluffs.

Now in their 80s, they’re decorating their old poker room with photos and memories spanning five decades, proving that what started with a deck of cards turned into the hand of a lifetime.

Meet Arizona's 'Poker Girls', who are still all in for each other after 50 years