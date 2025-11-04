WATCH: Meet Arizona's 'Poker Girls', who are still all in for each other after 50 years

Back in 1975, while their husbands were glued to Monday Night Football, a half-dozen “housewives” decided they’d start a little game of their own: Poker.

What began as a casual card night quickly evolved into a lifelong bond that’s lasted 50 years.

Today, the self-proclaimed “Poker Girls” — all from different backgrounds — are celebrating half a century of friendship, laughter, and a few good bluffs.

Now in their 80s, they’re decorating their old poker room with photos and memories spanning five decades, proving that what started with a deck of cards turned into the hand of a lifetime.

ABC15's Cameron Polom met up with the gals to celebrate their incredible milestone and see what keeps them still laughing, still dealing, and still all in for each other.

Watch the heartwarming Uplifting Arizona story in the video player above.