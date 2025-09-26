AM Roundup: Education town hall brings experts help find solutions, Cooksey found guilty in Valley killings

We've made it to the first fall Friday of the year. Keep an eye out for storms on the horizon.

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for September 26; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Ashlee DeMartino - ***ABC 15 Weather Action Day as severe storms pack a punch today***

Today is ABC15 Weather Action Day as we keep an eye on the skies. Our latest storm system moving through will bring scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms Friday and Saturday. Rainfall amounts of 0.50” to 1” of rain in Valley today with another quarter of an inch by Saturday afternoon. A flood watch is in place for the Valley through this evening. As far as temperatures go expect a high of 93 on Friday, 90 on Saturday and 90 on Sunday.

A Maricopa County jury has found Cleophus Cooksey guilty in connection with a series of killings in Phoenix and Glendale in 2017.

The verdict against Cooksey was read on Thursday, with jurors finding Cooksey guilty of all charges.

Cooksey was found guilty on all 14 counts:

1 - Murder - guilty

2 - Murder - guilty

3 - Murder- guilty

4 -Armed robbery - guilty

5 - Murder - guilty

6- Murder - guilty

7 - Robbery - guilty

8 - Murder - guilty

9 - Kidnapping - guilty

10 - Sex assault attempt - guilty

11 - Armed robbery - guilty

12 - Murder - guilty

13 - Murder - guilty

14 - Kidnapping - guilty

Prosecutors have previously said they will seek the death penalty against Cooksey for the string of murders in the West Valley for which he has been convicted.

The same jury will weigh aggravating and mitigating factors that will be used to determine a criminal sentence.

During court on Thursday, family and friends of the eight victims cried and wiped their eyes while the jury’s verdict was read. One family member was so overcome by emotion that she had to leave the courtroom.

Arizona’s disabilities services program is staring down a new $159 million shortfall – just five months after a bitter battle in the Legislature over an earlier budget hole.

The Division of Developmental Disabilities will ask lawmakers for a “supplemental” funding request of an estimated $56.3 million from the state’s general fund and $103.1 million in federal dollars, the Department of Economic Security exclusively told ABC15.

“We're going to need some additional funding to make sure that we don't have to reduce services or benefits for any individual who is in the Developmental Disabilities program,” DES Director Michael Wisehart said.

DDD almost ran out of money last spring, endangering services for the final two months of the budget year. The law passed to cover the budget hole included reforms that led to major service cuts for children with disabilities starting Oct. 1.

Those cuts, which advocates say will be “catastrophic” for families, are projected to save the department about $133.2 million – but not enough to cover this anticipated shortfall.

“This is on top of the expected savings associated with the clinical decision to reduce services for individuals under the age of 18 for specific, targeted services,” Wisehart said.

ABC15 sat down with the biological family of two sisters who had been missing since their mom's murder in December 1989. Earlier this week, the Mohave County Sheriff's Office announced the daughters of murder victim Marina Ramos had been found with the help of DNA.

The women are now 37 and 36 years old. Elizabeth and Jasmine Ramos, whose adoptive names are Melissa and Tina, shared their emotional response to learning about their past.

The murder of Marina Ramos

The case began when a woman's body was found in the middle of the desert in Mohave County back in 1989.

It took over 30 years for the Mohave County Sheriff's Office to identify the 28-year-old victim. Investigator Lori Miller was finally able to give this Jane Doe a name, Marina Ramos.

"From there, when we did tell the family that it was her, and they asked at that time another question which totally blew us away," said Miller.

That question they asked was, "Where were Marina's two babies who had never been seen again?" For decades, investigators had never known there were two missing children.

Where are the girls

"I never would have thought that those two little girls would have been victims of homicide, too," said Miller. "I just, it just wasn't in my heart."

Miller always believed the girls were alive and never wavered.

During her search, Miller learned about a third older daughter, who had grown up with her grandparents in Puerto Rico. The woman provided her DNA to help with the search for her sisters.

"She basically did every DNA test, completed every kit imaginable," said Miller.

Within the last month, a match on a genetic genealogy website first led Miller to Marina's younger daughter, Tina.

Trying to move the needle in Arizona’s education system is quite the task, but it’s one many are working on doing.

Sixteen experts from across the education realm came together in a town hall, discussing issues they’re facing as well as looking at solutions to hopefully help Arizona’s kids.

“This feels like a really important moment to make sure people understand how education can help them be prepared for the future and perhaps most importantly, how they can afford it because education, we all know, is not cheap,” said Chris Kline, the chief executive officer for the Arizona Media Association.

The town hall was put together by the Arizona Media Association and Clean Elections, with panelists discussing topics in early childhood education, K-12, postsecondary, as well as the future of Arizona education. Panelists also came from all over the state, giving perspective about their struggles in rural areas to what families with different needs are facing.

“Education is arguably at the center of everything in life in Arizona. If you look at national stat after national stat, Arizona continues to rank near the bottom in national rankings,” Kline said.

The goal of the town hall, Kline said, is to help educate people, arm them with information to make informed decisions for their families and hopefully to also spark discussions and change amongst policymakers.

