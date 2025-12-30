AM Roundup: Downtown shooting arrest, rain chances, deadly wrong-way crash

PHOENIX — Happy Tuesday! Do you have your New Year's plans ready? 2025 is almost over!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Tuesday, December 30; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Tracking the next storm

It’ll be another breezy and mild day across Arizona today before our next storm system moves in. Highs across the Phoenix metro stay in the mid-70s, about 10 degrees above average for late December.

Phoenix police have announced the arrest of a 22-year-old man in connection with a shooting that left four people hurt in downtown Phoenix over the weekend.

The charges that Keon Joubert is facing aren't clear, but police did say he will face an aggravated assault charge.

The shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday near 1st and Washington streets.

One man remains in critical condition after the shooting, and three women suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Three people are dead following a wrong-way crash on Loop 202 Red Mountain Saturday morning.

At around 2:30 a.m., troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety were alerted about a crash on the freeway near Gilbert Road.

Officials say the crash involved two vehicles that caught fire.

Once the fire was put out, three people were found inside dead. One person was in one vehicle, and two were in the other.

The victims have not yet been identified by officials.

The holidays are especially hard for the family of 19-year-old Rachel Hansen. Special stockings, pictures, and memories fill her family's home in December. The teen's absence is still felt daily, and her loved ones long for answers in her murder case.

Now, they are hopeful that an increase in the Silent Witness reward will help bring key information to light.

"It's really hard, because you realize the number of pictures of her are limited," said Rachel's mom, Kim Hansen. "There are no more."

Rachel was shot and killed over three years ago inside her gated Gilbert apartment. So far, there have been no arrests in the case.

The Hansen family has worked to raise awareness and increase the reward amount from $2,000 to $20,000.

A Valley teen is turning movement into medicine.

Inspired by her older brother, who launched his own nonprofit in high school that he still runs today, Xavier College Prep junior Saniya Dwivedi has created Health In Movement, a youth-led nonprofit focused on improving mental and physical health through inclusive exercise and community connection.

From pickleball tournaments with Arizona State University students to adaptive fitness workshops for visually impaired children, Saniya’s work reaches far beyond a typical school project.

