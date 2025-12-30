MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Rain chances pick up beginning New Year's Eve

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Heading into Tuesday expect mild but again breezy conditions with a bit more cloud cover. Temperature wise highs in the mid-70s and morning lows in the mid-50s across the Valley. Expect winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour, gusting as high as 25 in the Valley.
PHOENIX — It'll be another breezy and mild day across Arizona today before our next storm system moves in.

Valley wind speeds will range between 10–15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, while stronger gusts near 35 mph are possible along the Colorado River Valley this afternoon.

Highs across the Phoenix metro stay in the mid-70s today, about 10 degrees above average for late December.

Then, we’re tracking a storm that could impact New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day plans statewide.

Rain chances increase late Wednesday, with the first round of rain likely after 5 p.m., then becoming more widespread into Thursday morning. Some areas could see rain linger through New Year’s Day and Friday.

Due to potential impacts to holiday travel and outdoor plans, Thursday is an ABC15 Weather Action Day. Take action now by planning ahead and allowing extra travel time.

Right now, this looks mainly like a rain event statewide. Snow levels stay high between 9,000 and 10,000 feet, with one to three inches possible in the highest elevations.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 8.31" (+1.12" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)
Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
