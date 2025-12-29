WATCH: How a Valley teen is turning movement into medicine around the globe

A Valley teen is turning movement into medicine.

Inspired by her older brother, who launched his own nonprofit in high school that he still runs today, Xavier College Prep junior Saniya Dwivedi has created Health In Movement, a youth-led nonprofit focused on improving mental and physical health through inclusive exercise and community connection.

From pickleball tournaments with Arizona State University students to adaptive fitness workshops for visually impaired children, Saniya’s work reaches far beyond a typical school project.

Health In Movement has partnered with local legislators on mental health policy, supported orphanages in New Delhi with sports equipment and exercise programs, and continues to expand opportunities for youth who often get left out of traditional fitness spaces.

ABC15's Cameron Polom learned more about the nonprofit and what's in store for an upcoming workshop with the Foundation for Blind Children. Watch the inspiring story in the video player above.