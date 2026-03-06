AM Roundup: DHS Sec. Noem out, Kehlani to perform in Phoenix, Chandler VFW post set to reopen

PHOENIX — We made it! It's Friday! It's going to be a gorgeous day if you can get outside!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Friday, March 6; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Cooler air arrives across the state

Cooler air settles in today after Thursday's storm swept high winds and spotty showers through the high country. Valley highs reach the mid-70s, with overnight lows falling into the upper 40s and low 50s.

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem will no longer be in charge of the department as of March 31.

"The current Secretary, Kristi Noem, who has served us well, and has had numerous and spectacular results (especially on the Border!), will be moving to be Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas, our new Security Initiative in the Western Hemisphere, we are announcing on Saturday in Doral, Florida. I thank Kristi for her service at 'Homeland,'" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Noem responded by thanking Trump for appointing her as the Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas.

She said she looks forward to working more closely with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in the new role "to dismantle cartels that have poured drugs into our nation and killed our children and grandchildren."

What does Kristi Noem's ouster mean for ICE activity around the Valley?

Despite tens of millions of dollars spent on the technology, the Phoenix Police Department does not track how often officers’ body cameras fall off during use-of-force incidents.

ABC15 asked the city if it kept data on “body-worn camera dislodgements” while reporting on a violent and controversial arrest that appears to be set to end up as a federal lawsuit.

A Phoenix police spokesperson said it does not and does not believe it’s a concern.

While arresting Israel Devoe in late 2024, all three of the main officers involved had their body cameras fall off early in the process.

Police repeatedly punched, kneed, and elbowed Devoe, who was acquitted of all charges. But the total number of strikes is unknown because only glimpses of the officers’ use of force were captured on their cameras, which ended up scattered on the pavement.

Officers' body cameras all fell off during violent arrest. Phoenix doesn't know how much it happens

NCAA March Madness is heading back to the Valley with the Women's Final Four.

During the games, a free Super Saturday Concert is being held and will feature Grammy-winning R&B singer Kehlani.

The concert is scheduled for Saturday, April 4, at 8 p.m. at Margaret T. Hance Park in downtown Phoenix. Doors for the concert open at 6 p.m. and will feature the opening act, DJ Javin.

The concert event is free, but AT&T members can expedite entry through the AT&T Fast Lane by showing the icon on their phone screen at the entry point. This will allow fast entry for the account owner and one guest.

Paul R. Giunta/Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP Kehlani performs at One Musicfest on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at Piedmont Park in Atlanta. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)

What started as a building on the brink is reopening as a symbol of brotherhood and grit.

After nearly a year, the Chandler VFW, a post that’s stood since the 1940s and has called its current location home since the 1960s, will reopen after nearly closing its doors for good.

The post is named after John McCain, who was once a member there, making it a local landmark with deep roots.

When membership dwindled and the future looked uncertain, a group of local veterans led by Jacob Dort, many of whom served together, stepped in.

They rallied volunteers, secured donations from local businesses, and spent nearly a year completely remodeling the inside and outside of the building.

Chandler VFW post set to reopen after veterans spend nearly a year on renovations