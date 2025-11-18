AM Roundup: Deadly Queen Creek crash sentencing, recession risk, Axon compromise

PHOENIX — Happy Tuesday! Take an umbrella or a rain jacket if you need to go out today, as we're expecting wet conditions throughout the day.

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Tuesday, November 18; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - ABC15 Weather Action Day

Showers and thunderstorms will stick around through the day. A few Valley spots could see gusty winds and brief downpours. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies with highs near 70º.

A 34-year-old man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for his role in a deadly crash in Queen Creek last summer.

Jason Sanchez was convicted of second-degree murder and aggravated assault charges.

First responders were originally called to the crash the morning of June 5, 2024, when the Pinal County Attorney's Office says Sanchez was driving 65 mph in a 40 mph zone when he rear-ended a minivan at Power Road and Hunt Highway.

A 4-year-old girl died in the crash, and her 6-year-old brother suffered significant injuries, according to PCAO.

A government watchdog report confirms shortcomings in the benefits process for certain military service members who reported getting hurt or sick on duty.

The Air Force Inspector General inquiry report included 12 recommendations for improvements in the Line of Duty [LOD] determination process.

For nearly two years, the ABC15 Investigators have looked into Air National Guard member complaints that they were improperly denied medical care and pay.

Trevor Cummings, 43, from Montana, said his LOD denial related to an abdominal tumor was denied, leading to the end of his military career in 2022.

He says he now has stage 4 cancer and is working part-time at an auto parts store to make ends meet.

Shortcomings in military medical benefits program eroded trust

A new analysis from Moody's Analytics reveals the United States economy is experiencing uneven growth patterns, with nearly half of all states either at risk of recession or already experiencing economic downturns.

The research divides the country into three distinct economic categories: 22 states plus Washington D.C. are in recession, 12 states are treading water, and 16 states, including Arizona, continue to show economic growth.

The recession-affected states are mostly smaller economies, with Illinois being the largest among them. The treading water category includes bigger economic players, with California alone representing 14% of the national GDP. Arizona falls into the growing states group, which is led by Texas.

Inside the numbers: Arizona's GDP growth vs. other states

The Scottsdale City Council has approved a compromise plan that will allow Axon to build its world headquarters in the city after months of controversy regarding the proposed development.

The vote at Monday night's city council meeting was 3-3 in favor of the memorandum of understanding (MOU), with Mayor Lisa Borowsky breaking the tie.

The compromise allows Axon to move forward with their planned headquarters, allowing them to build 600 apartment units and 600 condos over two construction phases.