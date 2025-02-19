AM Roundup: Deadly police shooting, immigration roundtable discussion, bird flu vaccines

PHOENIX — Good Wednesday morning!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Feb. 19, 2025; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Warming up! First 90s of the year possible soon

Winter appears to have taken an early exit as spring-like warmth holds steady across the state.

Valley highs will reach the upper 70s to low 80s through the week, including today, which is well above normal for this time of year.

See the forecast from Kidcaster Matix:

Kidcaster Matix gives your Wednesday morning forecast from Garden Lakes Elementary School

A man is dead after reportedly firing shots at officers during an incident in Phoenix early Wednesday morning.

Phoenix police say the situation started when officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an unknown reason.

A police spokesperson said the driver continued into a neighborhood near 15th and Southern avenues where he ran from his vehicle.

Police say the man fired shots at officers and officers returned fire, hitting and killing the man.

The Phoenix Police Department retaliated against a Black man by throwing him in jail for asking basic questions about why he had been stopped, according to a new lawsuit.

“It was a mix of emotions from anxiety to confusion,” William Kitchen said. “I was just perplexed, like what just happened.”

In addition to retaliation, the federal lawsuit alleges officers continue to demonstrate that Phoenix has a longstanding pattern and practice of racial discrimination and violating people’s rights to free speech.

LAWSUIT: Phoenix arrested Black man for asking questions about stop

Already this year, the cost of eggs reached record highs primarily because of the bird flu killing egg-laying hens.

The average cost of eggs in Arizona is around $6 a dozen.

However, help could be on the way for one of our state’s biggest producers.

To try and take a crack to stop the spread, Hickman’s is taking a page out of Europe’s book to vaccinate their birds.

As immigration continues to be a pressing topic in Arizona, KTAR and ABC15 are partnering for a joint discussion on "Immigration in Arizona Today."

The discussion will take place Wednesday, February 19, from 12:15 p.m. to 2 p.m. and will air live on KTAR, abc15.com and the ABC15 streaming app.

