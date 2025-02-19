Watch Now
Weather

Actions

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warming up! First 90s of the year possible soon

The Valley will continue to hang around 80º this week, and temperatures will keep climbing by next week, with no rain in sight!
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — High pressure is building in, keeping conditions dry and temperatures well above normal for this time of year.

Daily highs in the Valley will hit the upper 70s to low 80s the rest of the week, marking a very warm start to Spring Training in the Valley.

If you are headed out to a game, make sure to stay hydrated and slather on some sunscreen. The UV index will be peaking right as first pitches go out, only giving us around 30 to 45 minutes to be outside before getting sunburned.

Temperatures will continue to climb over the weekend, putting the Valley in the upper 80s by the start of next week.

There is a chance we could even see our first 90s of the year sometime next week. On average, our first 90s don't typically happen until the end of March.

More Impact Earth stories:
SRP water reservoir

Arizona News

How SRP is preparing to meet water demands following dry winter

Ashlee DeMartino

Impact Earth

WATCH: Community concerned about future of San Pedro Watershed environment

Justin Hobbs
Heating/cooling system installation; visit with Hannah Keeley

Impact Earth

Arizona homeowners brace for possible price hike with new HVAC system mandate

Ashlee DeMartino

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.03" (-1.37" from average)
_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)
__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.
______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen