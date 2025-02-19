MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warming up! First 90s of the year possible soon

PHOENIX — High pressure is building in, keeping conditions dry and temperatures well above normal for this time of year.

Daily highs in the Valley will hit the upper 70s to low 80s the rest of the week, marking a very warm start to Spring Training in the Valley.

If you are headed out to a game, make sure to stay hydrated and slather on some sunscreen. The UV index will be peaking right as first pitches go out, only giving us around 30 to 45 minutes to be outside before getting sunburned.

Temperatures will continue to climb over the weekend, putting the Valley in the upper 80s by the start of next week.

There is a chance we could even see our first 90s of the year sometime next week. On average, our first 90s don't typically happen until the end of March.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.03" (-1.37" from average)

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

