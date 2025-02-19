One dead after exchange of gunfire with Phoenix officers near 15th and Southern avenues

PHOENIX — A man is dead after reportedly shooting at officers during an incident in a neighborhood in Phoenix early Wednesday morning.

Phoenix police say the situation started when officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was seen speeding and driving erratically around 12:30 a.m.

A police spokesperson said the driver continued into a nearby neighborhood near 15th and Southern avenues where he ran from his vehicle.

Officers searched the area and located the man hiding in a recycling bin on a property. Commands were reportedly given, along with less-lethal tools, to get him to exit and be taken into custody, but he did not comply.

Police say the man fired a shot at officers and officers returned fire, hitting and killing the man.

Officials have not yet identified the man.

No officers were injured during the exchange of gunfire.

The investigation is ongoing and officers will be in the area looking for witnesses and attempting to locate any video evidence from nearby homes. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Schools in the area are not expected to be impacted by the investigation, but residents of the surrounding neighborhood may be restricted. Those who live in the area are asked to contact police to get an escort out of the neighborhood.

This is the fourth shooting Phoenix officers have been involved in since the beginning of the year.