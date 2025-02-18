ABC15, KTAR to host 'Immigration in Arizona Today' roundtable discussion Wednesday

PHOENIX — As immigration continues to be a pressing topic in Arizona, KTAR and ABC15 are partnering for a joint discussion on "Immigration in Arizona Today."

The discussion will take place Wednesday, February 19, from 12:15 p.m. to 2 p.m. and will air live on KTAR, abc15.com and the ABC15 streaming app.

Check back with this story Wednesday, as it will be updated with the live stream of coverage.

Viewers can tune in to the discussion via the ABC15 streaming app or on our YouTube channel. This event aims to provide a comprehensive look at the current state of immigration in Arizona, an issue that remains highly relevant to many residents.

