AM Roundup: Deadly PCSO shooting, Trump diagnosed with vein condition, Tempe bee attack

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Spotty storm chances stick around this weekend

A few isolated monsoon storms are still possible today and through the weekend, but most areas will remain dry. Expect plenty of sunshine otherwise, with a high near 106º.

Multiple people have been taken to a hospital after being stung by bees in Tempe.

Just before 2 p.m. Thursday, Tempe Fire crews responded to the area of Kyrene and Baseline roads for reports of a bee sting.

When first responders arrived, they found four people, two children and two adults, who had been stung by a swarm of bees outside of a dollar store.

Fire officials say some of them were stung up to 15 times.

A newly released internal affairs investigation states that a Scottsdale police officer violated department policy for firearm storage and handling when a gun discharged and killed a Scottsdale police officer last year.

The report, released to ABC15 on Thursday, said Detective Juan Roa received a 160-hour unpaid suspension.

In a statement, Scottsdale Police Chief Joe LeDuc called Detective Ryan So’s death “heartbreaking.” He said there is no evidence of criminal intent or misconduct, and the policy violation that was found was addressed through “appropriate disciplinary action.”

“This tragedy serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of our commitment to safety. We will continue to review and strengthen our protocols to help ensure that such a devastating incident never happens again,” said LeDuc.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Thursday read a doctor's letter about President Donald Trump that she said was intended to dispel health concerns about the swelling in his ankles and a makeup-covered hand.

Leavitt said Trump noticed “mild swelling” in his lower legs and was evaluated by the White House medical unit.

She said the tests showed “no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease,” but that Trump has “chronic venous insufficiency," a fairly common condition in older adults when little valves inside the veins that normally help move blood against gravity up the legs gradually lose the ability to work properly.

Leavitt said the issue is common in people older than age 70. Trump turned 79 last month.

Pinal County Sheriff's Office deputies were involved in a deadly shooting in the San Tan Valley area on Thursday evening.

Officials say a sergeant attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a driver near Gantzel Road and Pecan Creek Drive just before 8 p.m., which led to a pursuit when the driver failed to stop.

The driver reportedly "committed an aggravated assault against the sergeant using the vehicle," and later crashed near Gantzel and Combs roads.

Preliminary evidence suggests that at some point, shots were fired at deputies and a deputy-involved shooting occurred.

The driver, only identified as a 46-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the vehicle, a man, suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

PCSO says a deputy was also injured during the incident and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. It's unclear how the deputy was hurt.

The investigation is ongoing.